Troy Gardner Relieved of Duties as Rosepine Football Head Coach, Brad Ducote Hired as Interim Head Coach

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - After retiring as the Rosepine head coach in December of last year, Brad Ducote is once again back with the Eagles after his replacement Troy Gardner was relieved of his duties on Thursday due to ‘personal reasons.’

The news on Thursday was announced as the Eagles were in Westlake taking on the Rams in a scrimmage, and KPLC can confirm that Ducote’s return to Rosepine is not a permanent reunion, and is rather on an interim basis, and it will be revisited following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Following his retirement in December, Ducote told KPLC “I made my administration aware that, you know, I was gonna step down as the Head Football Coach and Rosepine. It was the most gratifying five years of my professional career. I mean, this community has always been special to me, I’m from here, and they have supported me from day one, and, you know, Friday nights at this place over the last five years, it’s just been unreal, the support the community gave and this place has special kids and there’s from the next year seniors down to the next year’s freshmen. I mean, nothing’s gonna change here, we’ve got great kids, and talented kids for the next head coach, you know, he’s gonna do well here.”

The Eagles begin their season just two weeks after the coaching change on Friday, September 1st, when they travel to East Beauregard to take on the Trojans.

