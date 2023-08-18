SWLA Arrest Report - August 17, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 17, 2023.

Andrew James Dixon, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Ashley Ann Salmans, 30, Richardson, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice (2 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; misrepresentation during booking; out-of-state detainer.

Brian James Mccain, 65, Iota: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges); sex offender must have all e-mail addresses, online screen names, and other online identities are the individual’s real name; unlawful use or access of social media.

Katelyn Elizabeth Dronette, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Robley Zeno Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Daniel Scott Tomplait Jr., 42, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Marcus Desmond Hafford Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Steven Wade Daley, 59, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; mischief.

Kayla Suzanne Gaugh, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Paul Robert Henley, 50, Meadows, VA: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Earl Carter, 35, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Ian Matthew Cook, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; property damage under $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.