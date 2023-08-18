50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week- Sulphur cowboy Ryder Sanford

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cowboy Ryder Sanford from Sulphur, La. set a new saddle bronc riding record for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo with a 92.5-point ride.

“Man it was like nothing else it was definitely a high especially when it brought 20 thousand people to their feet there was nothing like it walking back to the shoots,” Sanford said.

Finding success in this sport doesn’t come easy as Sanford travels throughout the country at his own cost to showcase his talents.

“We’re on the road just about every day, especially the summer time this is the busiest time of the year so we’re driving all over the dang place,” Sanford said.

Sanford competed in rodeo at McNeese State and has already accomplished a lot in his first year as a professional but he wants to continue to get better.

“This is my first full year of professional rodeo competed in college throughout my college career made the college finals a few times and had some success there but ready to hit it hard now,” Sanford said.

When it comes to bronc riding Sanford says there is a lot of time and effort in order to compete at a high level.

“There’s a lot of preparation the rodeo game has changed all of us moving towards being professional athletes you know so in the off-season I’m working out pretty much every day of the week even on the road I workout just as much as I can if I’m not driving 12-14 hours offseason too you know getting on practice machines, bucking machines, spur board things like that.”

Despite all of his success, Sanford still has his eyes set on one goal

“A gold buckle man, a world championship.”

Sanford’s Bronc Riding schedule for August:

August 17th, Baker, MT

August 18, Caldwell, ID

August 19th, Moses Lake, WA

August 20th, Rapid City, SD

August 23rd, Bremerton, WA

August 25th, Kennewick, WA

August 26th, Tremonton, UT

