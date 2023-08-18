Salvation Army’s shelter in Lake Charles to re-open soon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much-needed shelter for both men and women will soon open its doors in Lake Charles.

“I think this is going to make a big change in the community,” Lt. Tim Morrison said. “Since we’ve been here for these two years, we look around and see there is a growing population of folks that don’t have anywhere to go.”

It’s called the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope and will offer clean beds and warm meals for those in need.

“Not just they’re stuck in a place, but they’re in a home,” Morrison said. “Somewhere where people will love them and love on them.”

The shelter underwent a complete renovation prior to Hurricane Laura and was set to open within days of landfall. Severe damage to the facility among many hold-ups have kept the shelter from re-opening, but now, Morrison said they are just weeks away from reaching their goal.

“We’re currently in one of my dorms,” Morrison said. “It has 15 bunks which will offer 30 beds for men who are homeless or in need of a transition. We have another dorm down the way that we are looking into turning into a veteran’s dorm.”

There’s a big difference between the older shelter and the renovated one. Morrison said they are hoping to offer a safe space for women and children.

“We have two units for women and children, and we have a dorm with four beds in it for single women,” Morrison said. “We put up a lot of cameras on the outside of the building to make it safe, magnetic doors to make it safe for the ladies that may be coming in.”

Morrison said they will provide everything from sheets and soap to meals every day of the year, including holidays. That’s in addition to caseworkers and other community resources.

“Kind of sorting through what they need to get back out, and where they need to be,” Morrison said. “We will offer case workers to be able to help them with that.”

Morrison said they hope to open the men’s portion of the shelter on September 1. The women’s and children’s portion of the shelter may take a little longer.

