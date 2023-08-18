50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in Scituate, Rhode Island. Storms rolled through the area Friday.(Source: WJAR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday morning as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, a fire official said.

Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters responded to Interstate 295 after reports of a car lifted off the road by a tornado. The driver was shaken up but unharmed, he said.

“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Iannuccilli said. She was not injured, he said: “She was shaken up more than anything.”

The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, but there were no reported injuries, Iannuccilli said.

Across New England, storms toppled trees, flooded roads and made for hazardous driving. Parts of Vermont faced the possibility of flash flooding while residents and businesses were still rebuilding from extensive flooding this summer.

The National Weather Service said the central, northeastern and southern parts of Vermont were under a hazardous weather outlook Friday and into the night, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms capable of producing flooding. Damaging winds were also possible.

Rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch. Storms earlier in the summer dropped as much as two months’ worth of rain in parts of the state in the span of a couple of days.

Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine were under flood advisories, while Essex County, Massachusetts, was under a flood warning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
‘Complete betrayal of trust:’ Neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies in a British hospital
Firefighters with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 work to extinguish flames.
Authorities issue burn ban reminders; issue clarification on outdoor cooking fires
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum