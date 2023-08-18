50/50 Thursdays
Ragley man arrested for firing gun during road rage incident

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Ragley man was arrested earlier this morning for allegedly firing a gun from his moving SUV during a road rage incident, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said around 7:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Goos Road and Frontier Trail in Lake Charles in reference to a shooting.

Their investigation revealed Dylan W. Youngblood, 30, of Ragley, fired a gun from his moving vehicle due to a reported road rage incident, and the gunfire struck a stuck. Deputies also learned juveniles were present during the shooting.

Youngblood ran from the scene, but he was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Youngblood was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles during the commission of a crime of violence, illegal use of a weapon by discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and illegal use of a weapon by discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

His bond is still pending.

No injuries have been reported, Vincent said, and the investigation is ongoing.

