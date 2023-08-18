Parents disagree with handling of discipline problem on school bus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday there were behavior problems on a Calcasieu school bus that caused the bus driver to pull off the road. And some parents are upset the bus pulled over at all.

Yet, so far, school officials said the bus driver handled the situation correctly.

Calcasieu school officials said the bus driver had permission to pull off the road because the children were being too loud and some were getting out of their seats.

As soon as the bus pulled into a parking lot, some children began calling their parents complaining they were stuck on the bus and that it was hot.

Kevin Jordan admitted his child opened the rear door and he began helping children off the bus.

“She (the bus driver) would not open up the door so I could see what was going on to get my two girls off that bus. Then all the smaller kids that go to the elementary school were crying, sweating, was asking for help, so I told my oldest daughter to unlock the back door and when I got there, instead of them just jumping off the bus I was helping each student get off the bus. No one got hurt,” he said.

Yet Calcasieu school officials said no one is allowed within ten feet of the bus and that so far, they conclude the driver acted correctly in not opening the door and the back door should not have been opened.

Aaron “Big A” McDonald said the children should all have stayed on the bus.

“They’re safe on that school bus on the side of the road because it’s a secure parking lot. When you start unloading the kids, that driver did the right thing in staying with the kids who were on the bus. Now we have unsupervised kids on a hot asphalt parking lot next to a busy highway. Those kids were safer on the bus,” McDonald said.

The transportation director said each family has a code of conduct that explains what’s expected of students and parents. He said page 34 explains conduct expected while riding the bus and consequences for infractions.

Parents also have other complaints. Besides worrying about whether it was too hot to stop the bus for any length of time, one woman said her small daughter was allowed to ride home with someone the mother didn’t know.

