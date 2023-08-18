Marsh fire near Big Lake under investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has been hot and dry for weeks, and it seems fire crews are battling wildfires daily.

Buck Stephenson said he received a call around 7 last night from his neighbor saying part of his property near Big Lake had caught fire.

“I was going to bed last night and my neighbor called, he works for the local parish here and was going to close a Warf off, and said it look like it had a fire in one our marshes so I came out here and sure enough it was ablaze,” Stephenson said.

We were sent in video of the flames.

Grand Lake Fire Chief Toby Landry said crews believe it started as an intentional marsh fire.

Intentional marsh fires are common in Cameron Parish, but he says not allowed under the statewide burn ban.

Landry said they have not been able to identify where the fire started and who is responsible.

Stephenson said he’s glad he was able to save his boat and hay rings as the fast-moving fire spread.

“He helped me and we moved everything that was moveable at that time by hand and called the fire department cause I had some equipment that couldn’t be moved and they came out here and was successful in getting the fire to go around all of it,” Stephenson said.

Buck Stephenson said he’s hopeful for rain, not just for some immediate relief.

He’s afraid the burnt grass may not be to come back before winter, if it doesn’t see a good shower soon.

