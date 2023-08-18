Louisiana officials call for help as wildfires continue

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Local officials plead for help from state and federal delegation as concerns grow over the multiplication of wildfires around Southwest Louisiana.

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury President Kelly Bailey announced a state of emergency for Beauregard Parish, in an effort to expediate the processes for assistance from the state to those communities in need.

DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton stressed the seriousness of the situation to Beauregard residents in a post to Facebook, stating, “So take my word, zero tolerance for negligent, selfish behavior will not be handled lightly by me.”

Clanton expressed her concern as the dangerous conditions continue and pleaded for intervention from state and federal government.

In a letter to state senators and representatives, Clanton said, “We want to be prepared. We want to be proactive rather than reactive when so much is at stake.”

