Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seven candidates for Louisiana governor will be gathering at L’Auberge Casino Resort for a panel forum this morning, August 18.

The panel will be hosted by the Chamber SWLA from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Candidates in attendance will be:

  • State Senator Sharon Hewitt
  • Attorney General Jeff Landry
  • Rep. Richard Nelson
  • Treasurer John Schroder
  • Former LABI President/CEO Stephen Waguespack
  • Former Secretary of DOT, Dr. Shawn Wilson

KPLC will provide a live stream of the panel.

