Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seven candidates for Louisiana governor will be gathering at L’Auberge Casino Resort for a panel forum this morning, August 18.

The panel will be hosted by the Chamber SWLA from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Candidates in attendance will be:

State Senator Sharon Hewitt

Attorney General Jeff Landry

Rep. Richard Nelson

Treasurer John Schroder

Former LABI President/CEO Stephen Waguespack

Former Secretary of DOT, Dr. Shawn Wilson

KPLC will provide a live stream of the panel.

