Jeff Davis Parish School Board approves one-time pay supplement for employees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight the Jeff Davis School Board voted to approve a one-time pay supplement for school board employees totaling nearly 1.5 million dollars. The funds will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund also known as ESSER.

The supplement will be $1500 for certified employees and $1000 for support staff.

ESSER funding is a portion of three covid-19 relief laws, which have allocated $190 billion in aid to states and school districts.

“The the final money out of our ESSER funds are going this year to give stipends to our faculties that are certificated teachers in our parish to help be an incentive for them being in our parish this year, it helps in the hiring process, said Math Supervisor Francis LeBlanc.

“A portion of it is also meant for support personnel, so support personnel would include our custodians, our paraprofessionals, our bus drivers, our cafeteria technicians, people who come into our school to support our secretaries that support all of us,” said Tech Supervisor Laurie Duhon. “Without them, we we couldn’t function every day.”

Once the LDOE approves the supplement, funds will be distributed on September 15th.

