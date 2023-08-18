Iowa at Sam Houston Scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos hosted the Iowa Yellowjackets on Thursday evening, and it was the first time for both teams since the end of the 2022 season that they got to go up against another team. Iowa is coming off of a season that saw them make the deepest playoff run out of any of the SWLA teams as they went all the way to the semifinals of the Non-Select Division II bracket. As for Sam Houston, they are coming off of a season that saw them finish (4-6), and this year they expect to compete at a much higher level in 2023.

Thursday night’s scrimmage was a way for both teams to iron things out, and the two head coaches both liked the fact that they had a chance to see their teams in-game live game situations.

“I thought we had a really good day and it’s always good to have a scrimmage, we haven’t played anybody since last season, so we spring game against ourselves, win all summer, and finally gets to play somebody else and I was excited about how you guys came out today,” said Sam Houston head coach Chad Davis.

“First of all, Sam Houston is a really good football team that is well coached and I thought they made us a lot better today, I saw some really good things,” said Iowa head coach Tommy Johns. “Obviously we have some things that need improved but that’s what this is for just to come out there and get better.”

The Broncos will have a jamboree next week as they will take on Jennings before they kick off their season on September 1st against Many, while the Iowa Yellowjackets will have a Jamboree next week as well as they prepare for their 2023 regular season.

