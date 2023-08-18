Improvements continue at Lake Charles airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The new canopy at the Lake Charles Regional Airport is nearing completion, along with other improvements at the airport.

In the meantime, the front curb has fully reopened for both departures and arrivals.

The construction project continues during one of the busiest summer travel seasons in nearly three decades.

While minor work is still underway, the project is expected to greatly enhance the passenger experience.

