FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No changes ahead this weekend as the fire risk and drought still hangs around

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This will surprise absolutely nobody, but more hot and dry conditions are ahead Saturday. Upper-level high pressure will continue to control the pattern, meaning another hot day is ahead. Temperatures will again reach the upper 90′s to low 100′s, with heat indices in the 100-110 degree range.

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. If that’s not enough, the drought itself continues to worsen with much of SWLA now in an Extreme Drought (level 3/4) which will only worsen as long as we remain rain-free. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Over the weekend, high pressure will continue building eastward and a little north. This means a continuation of the hot, dry, and muggy pattern will take place for Sunday as well.

We will also see a tropical wave enter the gulf this weekend and wind up south our area by late Monday. Unfortunately, indications are right now that the better moisture will end up south of the area as well. While a couple showers and storms may pop-up, we likely won’t see enough to help with the drought. What we will see is an increase in winds by Monday as the disturbance passes by, with gusts over 20 mph possible. If that happens, that would only serve to increase the fire risk.

Speaking of the tropics, we do have several areas we’re keeping an eye on. The first of course is the wave that will enter the Gulf this weekend. As it approaches the western Gulf, it may try to develop into a tropical system as upper-level winds will weaken. Even if it does, odds still are against it becoming anything too strong. With the high pressure to our north, it likely will be steered closer to Texas, but we’ll keep a close eye on it anyway.

Secondly and less pressing, are the three disturbances in the tropical Atlantic as tropical waves interact with some areas of low pressure. One near the Cape Verde Islands has a 70% chance to develop in the next week according to the National Hurricane Center, and will likely become a depression over the weekend. A wave in the central Atlantic also could develop into a depression before conditions turn more unfavorable for it early next week. A third is further west, but is poorly organized for now and has lower development odds. None of these pose any threat to SWLA and are currently expected to move further north if they develop, though we will continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

