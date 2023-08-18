First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy weather over the weekend, dry conditions continue to strain drought levels

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More hot and rain free conditions are on tap for the weekend in southwest Louisiana.

Hot and dry will be continuing for Friday across our area. The pesky upper-level high pressure that’s been keeping everything so hot for the past month is building it’s way east once again, right behind the slow departure of Tuesday’s weak front. So another day of temperatures in the upper 90′s to low 100′s is ahead. Without the front, we’ll also continue to see a steady return of Gulf moisture and thus higher feels-like temps than Thursday, which could get higher than 110° in some places.

This also means heat advisories are back area-wide, with excessive heat warning for the northern parishes. Make sure you’re taking hot weather precautions; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks if spending time outside, wear lighter colored clothing, and stay out of the sun when possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended in the heat!

Unfortunately the return of humidity does not spell rain, which is only stressing drought conditions and continuing the fire risk.

Afternoon heat indices will push 110°, take hot weather precautions. (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. If that’s not enough, the drought itself continues to worsen with much of SWLA now in an Extreme Drought (level 3/4) which will only worsen as long as we remain rain-free. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Drought Status (KPLC)

Over the weekend, high pressure will continue building eastward and a little north. This means a continuation of the hot, dry, and muggy pattern will take place into the weekend. If you’re hoping to finally get a break from the drought, some models point to activity in the gulf possibly giving us some rainfall by Monday and Tuesday, if the high can back off just enough. We’ll know more about this over the next couple days, and this also brings us to the tropics.

High pressure moving back east for the weekend will keep conditions hot and dry (KPLC)

The tropics are certainly getting busy as we enter into peak season, and there are numerous disturbances to keep an eye on.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The first and most important, is an area of disturbed weather approaching the Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a small chance (about 30%) for some slow development, expected to move towards the western gulf coast over the next week as it interacts with a tropical wave, and we will be closely watching it for any changes. Currently it does not pose a significant threat to SWLA. However, we will be keeping a close eye on it because should it come close enough, it could even produce some much needed rain by early next week.

Secondly and less pressing, are the three disturbances in the tropical Atlantic as tropical waves interact with some areas of low pressure. One near the Cape Verde Islands has a 70% chance to develop in the next week according to the National Hurricane Center, and will likely become a depression over the weekend. A wave in the central Atlantic also could develop into a depression before conditions turn more unfavorable for it early next week. A third is further west, but is poorly organized for now and has lower development odds. None of these pose any threat to SWLA and are currently expected to move further north if they develop, though we will continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

