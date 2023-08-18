DeRidder at Sulphur Scrimmage

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tors and DeRidder Dragons suited up on Thursday night, and for the first time since their 2022 seasons ended, they went up against a different team. The Dragons enter the season following a 2022 season where they made the playoffs, but fell in the first round, while the Golden Tors enter the season following a year where they missed the playoffs, and enter 2023 with a new head coach in former Welsh Head Coach Cody Gueringer.

On Thursday night the two went up against one another in what was essentially a joint full pads scrimmage, but both head coaches said it was good to go up against someone wearing a different uniform to get a sense of where they were at before jamborees get underway next week.

“The goals coming into tonight were to execute and do things the right way, see what we’ve got on both sides of the ball and iron out a few things, see if some guys can earn some spots and whatnot, so we saw some good things, and some bad things, but we’ve got a little work to do before the jamborees next week,” said Tors Head Coach Cody Gueringer.

“The goals going into tonight were to see how many reps we could get with the ones and twos, and we did a lot of mixing and matching, and rotating up front with the offensive line, and to see how we matched up because it was the first evaluation of the season,” said Dragons Head Coach Brad Parmley.

The two teams practiced offense and defense against one another before playing a live-action 12-minute quarter in which DeRidder outscored Sulphur, which Brad Parmley was pleased to see.

“I like the way we competed, playing a big 5A school is always tough for us just from a numbers perspective, but I liked the way we competed, and we did a good job of finding a way to despite starting slow, we found a way to find our groove later in the scrimmage,” said Parmley.

As for Cody Gueringer, it was practically the opposite as he said “We have to be physically, and mentally tougher before the season starts in about two weeks.”

The Golden Tors will have a jamboree next week against LaGrange before beginning their season on Friday, September 1st, while the Dragons will take on Barbe in a jamboree next week before beginning their season against South Beauregard on September 1st as well.

