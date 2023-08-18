Derek Person sentenced in Jimmie Box slaying

Jimmie Box (Beauregard Sheriff's Office)

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Derek Person was sentenced to life in prison Friday for kidnapping and killing 26-year-old Jimmie Box in August 2020.

Life in prison without parole is a mandatory sentence for first-degree murder, which Person, 32, was convicted of in July.

Box was reported missing in August 2020, and his body was found several weeks later in Bon Wier, Texas.

James Derek Person is standing trial in the killing of Jimmie Box in August of 2020.

