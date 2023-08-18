50/50 Thursdays
Derek Person sentenced in Jimmie Box slaying

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Jimmie Box
Jimmie Box(Beauregard Sheriff's Office)

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Derek Person was sentenced to life in prison Friday for kidnapping and killing 26-year-old Jimmie Box in August 2020.

Life in prison without parole is a mandatory sentence for first-degree murder, which Person, 32, was convicted of in July.

Box was reported missing in August 2020, and his body was found several weeks later in Bon Wier, Texas.

