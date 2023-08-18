Barbe vs. Jennings scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccanneers took on the Jennings Bulldogs for a scrimmage Thursday night.

For the first time, both teams got the chance to go into their playbooks and see how their offense and defense faired against an opponent and they finished the day up with a 10-minute live-action quarter.

We caught up with both coaches following the scrimmage to hear their thoughts on their team’s performance.

“Sloppy penalty wise way too many penalties, for the most part, we’re in pretty good shape offense moved the ball a little bit defense forced some turnovers all in all it was what we expected,” Head Coach Skeet Owens said.

“I was proud of the effort of the kids especially against a team like Barbe, a well-coached team like Barbe if you got some weaknesses they’re gonna expose them, Jennings Head Coach Bret Fuselier said. “But I’m proud of the kids’ effort especially when we got in the game situation right there but we had some fumbles that killed us when had some good drives going.”

Owens and Fuselier are both in their first year coaching a new program and as they gear up for the jamboree next week they’re using this game as a baseline to find out what improvements need to be made

“Well we finally got some good tape so we’ll look at it break it down evaluate some of the plays some of the guys and obviously go from there, Owens said. ”We’re going to see different schemes each week so we just have to adjust and eliminate mistakes.”

“Right now a lot of it on offense is about confidence, the more confidence we get the faster we’re going to play and this offense is just going to get better and better, with more reps. Fuselier said. “Defensively I was glad to see the kids flying around and making stops we just need to get some pressure on the quarterback but it’s a scrimmage so that wasn’t our main focus.”

For the jamboree Barbe will be playing against Deridder and Jennings will match up against Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.