Authorities say wildfire near DeRidder contained

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Authorities in Beauregard Parish say that the recent wildfire near the Planer Road area has been contained.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford says the wildfire is now within the firelines but is warning residents to watch for drifting ash. Residents in the area are also advised to leave a little bit earlier and to drive cautiously due to low visibility.

