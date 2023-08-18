Authorities issue burn ban reminders; issue clarification on outdoor cooking fires

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State and local firefighters are urging residents to heed the burn ban issued around the state.

Firefighters have spent the last several days fighting wildfires throughout Southwest Louisiana.

Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 has worked 13 brush fires in four days, according to a social media post.

“Don’t burn, we are so dry, it’s dangerously dry, please don’t burn,” fire officials wrote.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a clarification that the use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires are currently for cooking only.

“The mention of allowed use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, attended recreational purposes is in reference to cooking purposes only,” the Fire Marshal’s Office wrote. “You should not be burning trash or debris in barbecue grills or fire pits, especially for an extended period of time and/or unattended.

“Our state is facing a serious drought and fire danger right now. We are pleading with all Louisianans to stop all burning until conditions become less threatening.”

Thursday afternoon in Franklinton, firefighters responding to a house and brush fire were unable to access the house for several hours due to the surrounding brush fire. When they were able to reach the home, a body was found inside. Authorities believe the fire started outside the home, then spread to the house.

In DeRidder, where firefighters kept watch over numerous homes Thursday as a wildfire raged in the area, fire authorities reminded residents that “no burning will be tolerated.”

“Please know that the smallest things could cause property loss or even worse,” fire authorities said on social media. “We want everyone to be safe.”

The fire danger remains with worsening conditions expected until adequate rainfall. No burning will be tolerated. Please...

Several other fire stations made similar pleas.

“If you watch the news you’ll see how easily these fires can start and how quickly they can get out of control,” a post from the Reeves Volunteer Fire Department reads. “Be a good neighbor and follow the rules. You may save a life.”

