52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

More than half of the school bus drivers for East Baton Rouge Parish public schools called in sick Friday.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than half of the school bus drivers for East Baton Rouge Parish public schools called in sick Friday, leading to delayed start times at many schools in the district.

196 of the district’s 375 drivers, or 52%, called in sick, the district said.

One bus driver, who spoke to WAFB, said the temperatures outside are simply too hot to safely transport kids in unairconditioned school buses. She said many students are already covered in sweat by the time they arrive at school by bus.

The school system announced Friday morning, August 18, that the sick out had forced them to delay the start of classes by two hours. However, students were allowed to arrive on campus as early as needed.

School officials said students will not be penalized for being late or absent today.

High school and middle school students will have early dismissal at 1:25 p.m. School staff will remain on campus through the regular dismissal times to accommodate carpool drivers and bus operators who may run late.

Elementary school students will be dismissed at their regular time of 3:25 p.m.

The district will use what busses it has to transport students home, a spokesperson said.

For cases in which transportation leaders are certain specific bus routes will not run, individual school leaders will notify parents directly about alternative transportation or carpool.

