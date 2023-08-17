50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Volunteer fireman hit by firetruck in Sabine Parish, airlifted to hospital in Alexandria

Woods fire near Mill Street and White City Road off Highway 171 near the Sabine/Vernon parish...
Woods fire near Mill Street and White City Road off Highway 171 near the Sabine/Vernon parish line(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A volunteer fireman was injured while assisting a firetruck that was backing up, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 16 around 4:30 p.m. near White City Road and Highway 171, where crews have been working to contain wildfires in the area that sparked a few days ago. The sheriff’s office says the firefighter was helping the firetruck as it was backing up. The injured firefighter was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Alexandria. Officials say he’s expected to be alright.

Meanwhile, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the fire west of Highway 171 north of Hornbeck is contained. White City Road has been reopened. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a wooded area near the railroad tracks north of White City Road.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell continues to stress the dangerous situation these dry conditions are creating. A statewide burn ban remains in place.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Allen Parish Superintendent holds Third community meeting tonight
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show - 7:30 - 8:00 - VOD - clipped version
Soileau said that community is important and that he hopes with these meetings that he will be...
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather - VOD - clipped version
Allen Parish Superintendent holds Third community meeting tonight
KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6 - 6:30 - VOD - VOD - clipped version
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Beaumont 2-year old found
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Beaumont 2-year old found
Afternoon heat indices will be slightly elevated as some humidity works back in
First Alert Forecast: Still dry for now as humidity trickles back in for the weekend