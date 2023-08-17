Two-A-Days: Iota Bulldogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Iota Bulldogs had a successful 2022 season as they finished with a regular season record of 8-2, and beat Northwest 28-0 in the first round of the State Playoffs before falling to Breaux Bridge in the second round.

As the Bulldogs head into the 2023 season, Head Coach Ray Aucoin feels as though the Bulldogs could’ve beaten Breaux Bridge in the second round, so in 2023 he’s making sure Iota makes the most of their opportunities.

“We were in it against Breaux Bridge, and we just felt like we blew some chances so, whenever we look at the postseason, we want to have a successful season first, then we get to have fun, then if we can go 4-0 or 5-0 or whatever it is, that’s what we earned after that,” said Aucoin.

If the Bulldogs want to make the most of their 2023 season, and any potential opportunities that may arise, it’s going to take more than raw talent and skill, and senior linebacker Jackson Scott knows that as he heads into his final season at Iota.

“It’s going to take chemistry, a lot of hard work and dedication, you’ve got to have the heart to win a game, and you definitely have to have the mentality to go every play, give 110 percent to every play and keep it going for all four quarters,” said Scott.

For senior wide receiver Dylan Callahan, being an Iota Bulldog means more than playing football on Thursday, and Friday nights, you’re representing the community of Iota, and Callahan can’t wait to do that for one final season.

“We’re just ready, we’ve been waiting all summer, we’re just ready to get back out on the field and play again. The community coming out and supporting us, it’s fun to be here and be a part of this community, it’s enjoyable,” said Callahan.

Iota 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Iowa

Thursday, September 7th: at St. Louis

Thursday, September 14th: vs. Crowley

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Ville Platte

Friday, September 29th: at Jennings

Friday, October 6th: vs. Northwest

Friday, October 13th: Pine Prairie

Friday, October 20th: at Mamou

Friday, October 27th: vs. Port Barre

Friday, November 3rd: at Church Point

