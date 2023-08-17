50/50 Thursdays
Third arrest made in W. Verdine St. shooting in Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Napoleonville man has been arrested after being accused of first-degree murder in June’s W. Verdine St. shooting, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Major Jason Gully says Haikeem Thomas, 23, was wanted in connection to the shooting which killed Gerald Wilson Jr. of Sulphur.

Thomas was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Office last week and has now been transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The shooting occurred near the 600 block of W. Verdine Street. Police say Wilson Jr. suffered several gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot as well. Wilson was found in the front yard of the home, one of the injured males was found inside the residence and another injured male was dropped off at a local hospital.

This is the third arrest that has been made in connection to the shooting:

