SWLA Arrest Report - August 16, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 16, 2023.

Kendall Wayne Gouaux, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Terrane Predium, 46, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Jessica Lynne McMichael, 33, Lake Charles: Mischief; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benson Elie Collins, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer (2 charges).

Larry Ray Lara, 60, Sulphur: Probation violation (2 charges); out-of-state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Devin Paul Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 24, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; probation detainer.

Haikeem Thomas, 23, Napoleonville, LA: First-degree murder.

Dwine Joseph Johnson, 32, Terry Town: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000 (2 charges); out-of-state detainer.

Tabetha Renee Foster, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; probation violation; property damage under $50,000 (2 charges).

Darcale Nikole Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; child desertion; resisting an officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Travis Paul Brock, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Eugell Caleb Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Zaire Bernard Laroussi, 27, Lake Charles: Accessories after the fact.

