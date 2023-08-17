50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

A police report states the arrest happened during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th.

He has not recorded a win in the series but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford.
Candidate for Beauregard sheriff drops out of race
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
Darryl Richardson and Brandee Williams
Parents indicted after 1 twin baby found dead from alleged abuse
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events