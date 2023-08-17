McNeese Spotlight: LNG Center for Excellence

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The soon-to-be-constructed LNG Center for Excellence at McNeese State University is expected to create career opportunities for Louisiana students who want to work in the Liquified Natural Gas industry. This morning the executive director of the center, Jason French, joined us.

The center began with a $2.8 million grant from the United States Department of Commerce in 2020 and has evolved into a transformative project for McNeese. Construction is scheduled to begin in October this year and is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025.

With classes, hands-on training, and mentorship programs the center will give students the opportunity to learn and work in the LNG industry.

The building will be a 24,000-square-foot complex on Sale Road near Ryan St. on the McNeese Campus.

