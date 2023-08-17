Louisiana’s new insurance commissioner wants to scale up competition

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - As a massive insurance crisis continues to impact the pocketbooks of thousands of Louisianans living south of I-12, the state’s next insurance commissioner said he wants to shake things up by changing the regulatory environment in Louisiana.

Republican Tim Temple won the race for insurance commissioner when his only opponent, Ascension Parish Democrat Rich Weaver, dropped out Wednesday, just days after entering.

In remarks given after qualifying last week, Temple said he wants to tackle “overregulation” which he said has stifled the insurance marketplace in Louisiana and driven rates up, along with major hurricanes Ida and Laura.

“At the end of the day, ladies and gentlemen, it’s competition. No insurance company has to do business in the state of Louisiana,” Temple said. “It’s a free market. It’s supply and demand. We’ve overregulated, and overregulation is part of what got us to where we are today.”

Temple, who said he has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, is currently a business owner in Baton Rouge.

“It’s going to take real change,” he said. “It’s not going to take some feel-good legislation or some bylines and headlines that say, ‘We’ve done this,’ and just move on everything’s going to be fine,” Temple said, appearing to take a swipe at the reforms passed by current Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

“It didn’t incentivize any new competition,” Temple said. “That’s why I’m saying we need to look beyond that. We need to look at the regulations, we need to look at the legislation.”

The legislature approved a package of bills championed by Donelon, including creating a state incentive program to encourage insurance companies to begin writing policies in vulnerable areas (like Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany) and, lawmakers hope, take policies off the Citizens’ rolls.

Citizens’, the state’s insurer of last resort, had around 135,000 policyholders at its peak. Nine companies applied for the $55 million appropriated by the legislature for the program, with eight approved for a variety of funding levels.

“I know Commissioner Donelon, I know he would disagree with me. I don’t think it did anything, other than give the money to these companies,” said Chris Paulin with Paulin Insurance Associates. “I don’t see any additional capacity in Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, or St. Tammany Parish provided by any of these companies.”

Paulin said he does not feel the program has brought meaningful competition to Louisiana, and Temple seemed to agree.

Paulin, an experienced insurance agent operating in the area, said he hopes the new commissioner will tackle issues like tort reform.

“[Louisiana is not] a very good place to do business. What can the insurance commissioner do to change that? A lot of that is going to be him getting out, talking to the insurance companies, working with the legislature to get some meaningful tort reform passed, try to take the attorneys out of the process when it comes to first party claims from hurricane property type claims,” Paulin said.

“For somebody to take this position, you’re going to have to change what the perception of Louisiana is, try to go out, recruit companies to come here and show them how you can make money here.”

Temple will take over the office from Donelon in January.

