50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Large trash fire burns in Grand Lake

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Fire Department is responding to a large trash fire on Old Dump Road, according to Dinah Landry, Grand Lake Fire District secretary general.

The call came in at approximately 8 p.m., Landry said.

Landry reminds residents that a statewide burn ban is still in effect.

“When someone lights a fire like this, they have no respect for other people or their property,” Landry said.

The fire is spreading to other homes in the area and damaging outdoor equipment, Landry said.

Landry said this is one of four calls the department has responded to in the last four hours.

“The word burn ban is not working as far as Grand Lake goes,” Landry said.

No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Large trash fire burns in Grand Lake
Large trash fire burns in Grand Lake
Wildfire contained near Leith Lane, Hauser Road in Beauregard Parish
Wildfire contained near Leith Lane, Hauser Road in Beauregard Parish
Election commissioners needed in Calcasieu Parish
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Election commissioners needed in Calcasieu Parish