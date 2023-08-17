Large trash fire burns in Grand Lake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Fire Department is responding to a large trash fire on Old Dump Road, according to Dinah Landry, Grand Lake Fire District secretary general.

The call came in at approximately 8 p.m., Landry said.

Landry reminds residents that a statewide burn ban is still in effect.

“When someone lights a fire like this, they have no respect for other people or their property,” Landry said.

The fire is spreading to other homes in the area and damaging outdoor equipment, Landry said.

Landry said this is one of four calls the department has responded to in the last four hours.

“The word burn ban is not working as far as Grand Lake goes,” Landry said.

No injuries are reported.

