City of Lake Charles asks residents to conserve water

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider conserving water as much as possible due to the extreme heat and multiple days without rainfall.

City officials say that conserving water will help replenish the city’s groundwater supplies and help maintain the water system’s overall quality.

The City is asking residents to conserve water during the afternoon and early evening as these are the peak hours for water use and creates the potential for low water pressure. When the system has low pressure it can create issues for public health and safety operations including firefighting and hospital operations.

Some simple ways to assist in conserving water are:

No automatic irrigation should be used between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Irrigation should be limited to every other day, and no more than 10 minutes per station.

Watering outdoor landscapes in a manner that causes runoff onto an adjoining sidewalk, driveway, alley, or gutter should be avoided.

Washing a vehicle (including cars, trucks, boats, trailers, and recreational vehicles) should only be done with the use of a hand-held bucket or hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle.

Ensure that any water fountains or decorative features use a water recirculation system.

Avoid washing down hard or paved surfaces, including but not limited to sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, alleys, etc.

Avoid watering non-functional grass on commercial properties.

Minimize loads of laundry and only run dishwashers once they are full.

