Lake Arthur police giving away box fans

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Lake Arthur Police is giving away box fans to residents who may need help staying cool.

There is a limit of 1 fan per household, and the household must be inside Lake Arthur city limits.

An anonymous person has offered to purchase the box fans, and once they are delivered, those on the list to receive them will be contacted.

The box fans will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those who need a fan can contact the police department at 337-774-2411.

