First Alert Forecast: Still dry for now as humidity trickles back in for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot and mostly dry conditions continue in southwest Louisiana, but humidity remains lower for one more day.

The stalled front lingering nearby is still allowing us to get some dry (or simply less humid) air to help keep the oppressive heat down a little. Plenty of sunshine is still in order, with rain chances remaining slim to none. The front is also starting to move back north as it slowly dissipates, and in general winds will be light and variable. This means that the temperatures will of course be reaching the upper 90′s, and even into the low 100′s for some as a little humidity trickling back in will allow heat indices to come up some compared to Wednesday’s feels like temperatures almost matching the actuals.

In fact, it will be just hot enough that heat advisories will be making a return for all but the coastal parishes.

Afternoon heat indices will be slightly elevated as some humidity works back in (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

High pressure returns for the weekend, keeping conditions hot, dry, and humid (KPLC)

This reprieve from the low humidity will be short-lived. By the weekend, the front will move further north, marking the return of more humid weather. Indications are that high pressure will build back eastward as well. This means a continuation of the hot, dry pattern will take place into the weekend. If you’re hoping to finally get a break from the drought, some models point to activity in the gulf possibly giving us some rainfall by next week. But for that, we’ll be watching the tropics.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

We have a bit to talk about in the tropics. It’s definitely getting into peak tropical season, because in the span of a week we now have 3 zones to watch.

The first and most important, is a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a small chance (about 20%) for some slow development as it moves towards the western gulf coast over the next week, and we will be closely watching it for any changes. Currently it does not pose a significant threat to SWLA, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Should it come close enough, it could even produce some much needed rain by early next week. Of course we’ll keep an eye on how that plays out.

Secondly and less pressing, are the two zones out in the tropical Atlantic as tropical waves interact with some areas of low pressure. Both now have a moderate chance developing into a tropical depression over the weekend, with the foremost area in the central Atlantic having a better chance before conditions turn more unfavorable early next week. Neither pose any threat to SWLA and are currently expected to move further north if they develop, though we will continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

