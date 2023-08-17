FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather will continue into the weekend as the drought worsens.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hot and dry conditions will only be copied and pasted again across SWLA on Friday and into the weekend. The upper-level high pressure that hung around before the weak front passed through is already on the comeback. So another day of temperatures in the upper 90′s to low 100′s is ahead Friday. Without the front, we’ll also continue to see a steady return of Gulf moisture and thus higher feels-like temps. Those will fall between 100-110 degrees. Even with that moisture, rain still is not expected, which will only continue the drought and fire risk.

Heat indices will return to the 100-110 degree range Friday, still making hot weather precautions necessary. (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. If that’s not enough, the drought itself continues to worsen with much of SWLA now in an Extreme Drought (level 3/4) which will only worsen as long as we remain rain-free. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

With the lack of recent rain, the drought continues to worsen. Many parts of SWLA are now in an Extreme (level 3/4) drought. (KPLC)

Over the weekend, high pressure will continue building eastward. This means a continuation of the hot, dry pattern will take place into the weekend. If you’re hoping to finally get a break from the drought, some models point to activity in the gulf possibly giving us some rainfall by Monday and Tuesday, if the high can back off just enough. We’ll know more about this over the next couple days, and this also brings us to the tropics.

The next chance of rain will come in the form of a tropical wave early next week, IF it gets close enough. (KPLC)

We have a bit to talk about in the tropics. It’s definitely getting into peak tropical season, because in the span of a week we now have 3 zones to watch.

We're watching three areas for potential development. Next week's wave is one of them and has a low chance to develop in the western Gulf. (KPLC)

The first and most important, is a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a small chance (about 20%) for some slow development as it moves towards the western gulf coast over the next week, and we will be closely watching it for any changes. Currently it does not pose a significant threat to SWLA, but we will be keeping a close eye on it. Should it come close enough, it could even produce some much needed rain by early next week. Of course we’ll keep an eye on how that plays out.

Secondly and less pressing, are the two zones out in the tropical Atlantic as tropical waves interact with some areas of low pressure. Both now have a moderate chance developing into a tropical depression over the weekend, with the foremost area in the central Atlantic having a better chance before conditions turn more unfavorable early next week. Neither pose any threat to SWLA and are currently expected to move further north if they develop, though we will continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.