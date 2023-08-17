50/50 Thursdays
FBI reminds students that all school threats will be investigated

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The FBI is reminding students that school threats are not a joke and that it and other law enforcement branches will investigate every threat.

In a video PSA the FBI emphasizes that threatening to commit acts of violence against a school is a serious crime and to report any such threats to the school staff or law enforcement.

It also advises anyone who sees someone make a threat on social media, email, or text NOT TO SHARE IT. Doing so will only incite fear and create panic which can be exactly what the person making the threat wants.

Law enforcement agencies will use all available resources to investigate these threats to determine whether it is real or not. But even when those threats are fake, the consequences for those that make them are very real.

This is because investigating fake threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts them from responding to an actual crisis.

