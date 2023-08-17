Election commissioners needed in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials are searching for commissioners to work the fall elections.

The clerk of court’s office is holding two commissioner classes later this month for residents who are interested.

Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said these elections will require a large number of commissioners, and his office needs a pool of available workers in case any of the selected commissioners can’t work on election day.

“Just like the rest of the country, COVID had a huge impact on our numbers, but we had the additional challenge of hurricanes who displaced so many of our long-time election workers. While we have been able to manage the smaller elections, the upcoming fall elections will require newly trained commissioners in order to operate with the same wait times and efficiency that Calcasieu residents have come to expect,” Jones said.

Election commissioners receive $200 per election day worked.

Commissioner classes will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the West Cal Event Center in Sulphur, and Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex in Lake Charles. Both classes will start at 6 p.m. and last around three hours.

To register for classes or get more information about being a commissioner, CLICK HERE or call 337-437-3550 and ask for the elections team.

The gubernatorial primary election will be Saturday, Oct. 14. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, in the gubernatorial general election.

CLICK HERE to see what’s on your ballot.

