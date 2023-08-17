50/50 Thursdays
Cottonwood Road fire reignites in Leesville

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire that had ignited twice Thursday morning (Aug. 17) in the Cottonwood Road area of Leesville has ignited yet again Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are monitoring the situation.

The fire began early in the morning on Cottonwood Road near Avis Road. It was contained, then reignited a little later on. The two initial fires were put out before noon. The third report of a fire came in after 1 p.m.

We are working to get more information. Check back for more details as they become available.

