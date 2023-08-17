Cottonwood Road fire reignites in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fire that had ignited twice Thursday morning (Aug. 17) in the Cottonwood Road area of Leesville has ignited yet again Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are monitoring the situation.

The fire began early in the morning on Cottonwood Road near Avis Road. It was contained, then reignited a little later on. The two initial fires were put out before noon. The third report of a fire came in after 1 p.m.

We are working to get more information. Check back for more details as they become available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.