50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Civic Center Loitering Ordinance deferred to clarify wording

By Barry Lowin
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council has decided to defer the implementation of an ordinance aimed at curbing loitering at the Lake Charles Civic Center between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The decision to defer the ordinance was made in response to concerns over the clarity of its wording, with the City Council recognizing the need for precise language in order to avoid unintended consequences.

The proposed ordinance comes as a response to growing concerns about safety at the Civic Center during evening hours, with reports of gatherings sometimes escalating into incidents of violence. The intention behind the ordinance is to grant law enforcement the authority to address loitering and ensure the safety of both visitors and residents.

However, during tonight’s council meeting, council members raised questions about the specific language used in the ordinance.

In light of these concerns, the city council made the decision to defer the ordinance’s implementation until September 6. This delay will allow the council to revisit and refine the wording to ensure that the ordinance effectively addresses the issue of loitering while maintaining clarity, fairness, and respect for civil liberties.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The brief humidity break is underway though hot and dry weather continues
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has opened an internal investigation.
Cameron Sheriff’s Office investigating after deputy shoots dog
Lake Charles Civic Center Loitering Ordinance Deferred to Clarify Wording
Lake Charles Civic Center Loitering Ordinance Deferred to Clarify Wording
Large trash fire burns in Grand Lake
Large trash fire burns in Grand Lake