50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Chewable THC Gummies to help patients replace Opioids

Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana gummy on Thursday afternoon.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana gummy on Thursday afternoon.

The new gummy is called “O’MY!,” and is designed to help people who face health challenges.

“Before this we did not have something this strong. Many patients would like a stronger solution especially in the pain management side,” Randy Mire said, Capitol Wellness Solutions Pharmacist and Founder.

The medical marijuana dispensary is working with the Southern University Agricultural Research Center to expand the access of medical marijuana statewide.

According to Randy Mire, Pharmacist and founder of the Capitol Wellness Solutions in Baton Rouge, typical prescriptions may include people who use THC chews to help ease anxiety or for pain management.

Patients will need a recommendation from their local pharmacist. Click here for more information and a list of partnered physicians. https://capitolpharmacy.com/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early
Afternoon heat indices will push 110°, take hot weather precautions.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy weather over the weekend, dry conditions continue to strain drought levels
Firefighters with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 work to extinguish flames.
Authorities issue burn ban reminders; issue clarification on outdoor cooking fires
Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum
Firefighters with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 work to extinguish flames.
Firefighters with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 work to extinguish flames