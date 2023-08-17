50/50 Thursdays
Ben Terry to be laid to rest in Mississippi

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ben Terry’s body was given a police escort to Mississippi earlier today as his family watched on.

Lake Charles Police escorted him out of the city; the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office took over at the parish line, then Louisiana State Police escorted him to the LA/MS border.

KPLC’S Jillian Corder shared a special moment when Ben’s mom blew him a kiss as he passed.

His funeral will be held Saturday in Mississippi, his home state.

To see Ben’s memorial and funeral service, which were held on August 16 at University Baptist Church, CLICK HERE.

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
