Beauregard Parish teacher offers flexible seating in class

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Could the seating arrangements in your child’s classroom affect how they are learning? Second grade teacher, Kaitlyn Richard at South Beauregard tells 7NEWS the answer is yes.

“The research just proved that letting kids choose where they sit, or putting them in a space where they can thrive just made their learning so much more valuable,” Richard said.

Ms. Richard said over the summers she likes to research new ways that students around the world are learning and during her research, she learned about flexible seating.

“And so I slowly integrated that into the classroom, started off small, and over the years I’ve added more and more and more options to what we have in our classroom today,” Richard said.

We asked Richard what exactly flexible seating looks like and she said it can look different in every classroom.

“How I do it in my classroom is they have a ‘learn space’ where they sit in traditional chair and table seating, then they’ll have a ‘flex space’, and so whenever they go to their ‘flex space’ they’re able to branch out in the classroom,” Richard said.

Some of the options available in Ms. Richard’s class are wobble stools, bar stools, bean bag chairs, couches, and more.

“Depending on the students, I will do this in a variety of ways, sometimes I will assign them a spot and we can rotate throughout the year, or sometimes I’ll let them choose openly what spot they go sit at.”

Richard said she hasn’t been the only teacher to implement this method, and each of the teachers who have done it, has been successful.

“I find that students overall have been able to achieve more because they are able to do it in a way that makes them feel comfortable and get the wiggles out and really just be kids,” Richard said.

Richard leaves us with advice for any teachers curious about flexible seating.

“Whether it be just a little reading center or a little technology center, there are so many different options when it comes to flexible seating that even if you just wanted to do it a little bit at a time, any little bit can improve student learning overall,” Richard said.

