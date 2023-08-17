50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beauregard Parish teacher offers flexible seating in class

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Could the seating arrangements in your child’s classroom affect how they are learning? Second grade teacher, Kaitlyn Richard at South Beauregard tells 7NEWS the answer is yes.

“The research just proved that letting kids choose where they sit, or putting them in a space where they can thrive just made their learning so much more valuable,” Richard said.

Ms. Richard said over the summers she likes to research new ways that students around the world are learning and during her research, she learned about flexible seating.

“And so I slowly integrated that into the classroom, started off small, and over the years I’ve added more and more and more options to what we have in our classroom today,” Richard said.

We asked Richard what exactly flexible seating looks like and she said it can look different in every classroom.

“How I do it in my classroom is they have a ‘learn space’ where they sit in traditional chair and table seating, then they’ll have a ‘flex space’, and so whenever they go to their ‘flex space’ they’re able to branch out in the classroom,” Richard said.

Some of the options available in Ms. Richard’s class are wobble stools, bar stools, bean bag chairs, couches, and more.

“Depending on the students, I will do this in a variety of ways, sometimes I will assign them a spot and we can rotate throughout the year, or sometimes I’ll let them choose openly what spot they go sit at.”

Richard said she hasn’t been the only teacher to implement this method, and each of the teachers who have done it, has been successful.

“I find that students overall have been able to achieve more because they are able to do it in a way that makes them feel comfortable and get the wiggles out and really just be kids,” Richard said.

Richard leaves us with advice for any teachers curious about flexible seating.

“Whether it be just a little reading center or a little technology center, there are so many different options when it comes to flexible seating that even if you just wanted to do it a little bit at a time, any little bit can improve student learning overall,” Richard said.

As the rest of Southwest Louisiana’s school bells ring, we wish all students a safe and happy school year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Beauregard Parish teacher offers flexible seating in class
Beauregard Parish teacher offers flexible seating in class
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The brief humidity break is underway though hot and dry weather continues
Lights Out Initiative: It’s for the birds!
Nights Out Initiative: It’s for the birds!
Drones are now being used to wash buildings, make deliveries and spray crops
Drones are now being used to wash buildings, make deliveries and spray crops