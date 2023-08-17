Authorities ask residents near Planer Road to stay aware of wildfire

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities are once again going door-to-door, warning residents to be cautious of a wildfire.

The fire is near Planer Road and is currently in Vernon Parish, but is close to neighborhoods in the northwest corner of DeRidder, including the Rainbow Forest and Green Acres subdivisions, according to DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard.

Richard is asking residents in the area to stay vigilant. He’s also asking residents who don’t live in the immediate area to stay away to leave the streets open to emergency vehicles.

Sheriff Mark Herford said while the fire is not currently threatening any homes, he also asks residents to stay alert and be ready to evacuate. Residents may want to leave their homes due to the smoke in the area, he said.

Firefighters and pump trucks are on standby in case the fire should threaten homes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.