AT&T provides scholarships for SOWELA students in fiber optic training program

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - AT&T has presented SOWELA Technical Community College with a $12,000 scholarship for low-income students enrolled in the school’s certified fiber optic training program.

SOWELA Chancellor Neil Aspinwall says, “That’s probably one of the best things that we do is support our students. we’re a student-focused organization and we’re here for our students. our mission is workforce development, so what we do is provide the training and program where the student can get the skills and then go get the job.”

The funds will go directly to SOWELA’s students to help pay tuition and get them the skills and certifications employers are looking for.

