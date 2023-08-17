Arrest made in May shooting on N. Prater St.

Devin Paul Thomas, 39, has been arrested on one count of principal to second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on N. Prater Street in May that left Tyson Garrison dead. (Lake Charles Police Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a shooting on N. Prater Street in May that left one man dead.

Tyson Garrison, 39, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lake Charles man Devin Paul Thomas, 29, of Lake Charles, was arrested around noon Wednesday on one count of principal to second-degree murder. Bond has been set at $700,000.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said more arrests are likely.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.