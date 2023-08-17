50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Arrest made in May shooting on N. Prater St.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Devin Paul Thomas, 39, has been arrested on one count of principal to second-degree murder in...
Devin Paul Thomas, 39, has been arrested on one count of principal to second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on N. Prater Street in May that left Tyson Garrison dead.(Lake Charles Police Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a shooting on N. Prater Street in May that left one man dead.

Tyson Garrison, 39, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lake Charles man Devin Paul Thomas, 29, of Lake Charles, was arrested around noon Wednesday on one count of principal to second-degree murder. Bond has been set at $700,000.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said more arrests are likely.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Beauregard authorities are once again going door-to-door, warning residents to be cautious of a...
Authorities ask residents near Planer Road to stay aware of wildfire
KPLC Live at Five
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather will continue into the weekend as the drought worsens.
Lake Arthur police giving away box fans