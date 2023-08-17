50/50 Thursdays
AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing Beaumont 2-year old

Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, TX. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a missing two-year-old out of Beaumont, TX, who is considered to be critically endangered.

The Beaumont Police Department have issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris who is believed to be in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29.

Randall was seen on foot with Harris near the 1900 block of College St. on the morning of August 16 around 11:15 a.m.

Both Harris and Randall were wearing white shirts when they were last seen.

Anyone with any information or who has seen either Harris or Randall in the last 24 hours is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

Georgianna Latasha Randall(Beaumont Police Department)
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

