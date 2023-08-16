Two-A-Days: Washington-Marion Charging Indians

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion Charging Indians had a disappointing season in 2022 as they went 0-9, and failed to make the playoffs. However, while most would choose to leave a season like that in the past, and move on as soon as the offseason began, Charging Indians Head Coach Jules Sullen says they’re choosing to remember what happened last year in order to remember where they’ve been, to focus on where they want to go.

“The first goal that we tried to place on the boys was to be better than last year, we would like for us to make the playoffs, and to be a part of the top 24. We feel like if we can do that, then the sky is the limit for this program. I think it is going in the right direction, this is year three for me, and in reference to our summer participation, our freshmen participation, everything is on the upend so, our ultimate goal is to make it to the playoffs, and I think we are on the right track for that,” said Sullen.

In order to be successful as a team, there needs to be a sense of culture and leadership within a team, and for Washington-Marion, they have a saying that establishes that culture both on, and off the field.

“At Washington-Marion, we tell people the WM doesn’t stand for Washington-Marion, it stands for we matter, and they’ve been carrying that every single day, their approach is hey coach, we’ve got to do this better, because again, we don’t want to be that team we were the past year,” said Sullen.

“We Matter means we’re here, we’re not going anywhere, and we’re going to make that known, right now, this year,” said senior quarterback Grayson Boulard.

While the Charging Indians want to be successful on the field, and believe they can, being a Charging Indian means more than succeeding on the field, it’s also about what you do off the field, and for senior defensive end Jmyric Roan, he acknowledges the life lessons football has taught him.

“I mean it (the 2022 season) left a bad taste in my mouth, but we’re not focused on all of that and the previous year, we’re focused on now and what we’re here to do. There’s more to football than just playing and running plays, and going out there just to get touchdowns, football teaches you about life,” said Roan.

Washington-Marion 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Sulphur

Friday, September 8th: at Northside

Friday, September 15th: at West St. Mary

Friday, September 22nd: at Lakeshore

Friday, September 29th: vs. Peabody

Thursday, October 5th: at Leesville

Friday, October 13th: vs. Eunice

Thursday, October 19th: at Rayne

Friday, October 27th: at LaGrange

Friday, November 3rd: vs. DeRidder

