50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two-A-Days: LaGrange Gators

Two-A-Days: LaGrange Gators
Two-A-Days: LaGrange Gators(KPLC)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange Gators head into the 2023 season with a new sense of hope, as year one Head Coach Idaibi Ogbanga has a belief that this team can reset the culture and take a leap from their 1-9 finish last season.

“The Lake Charles community can expect this team to work hard and not give up, it’s going to be very gritty, very aggressive, and we set the tempo, we don’t care who we’re playing, we line up, and we come to compete point blank period,” said Coach Ogbanga. “We want to give the fans something to cheer about, the turnout this summer has been great and it’s amazing to see what happens if you actually put in hard work. and so I’m just very excited about where this team is going.”

Coach Ogbanga is a LaGrange alum that played football at the school, and the players seem to have an immense level of respect for him because of that. That experience is helping the player buy into the new philosophy that is being set for this season.

“Coach has really as he came in asked us what our expectations are for this season and we just told him, and he’s really just been the backbone for all of us, and we couldn’t ask for a better coach honestly, there’s just a change in the atmosphere and we are just buying in and it’s all coming together,” said senior Isaiah Lewis.

“This team is very excited and we’re ready to make a statement like we have something to prove this year, we’re just all about our business, we’ve been doing early mornings and just stayed here to get extra lifts in, and there is just a lot of great momentum,” said senior Francis Turner.

LaGrange 2023 Schedule:

  • Friday, September 1st: vs. Barbe
  • Friday, September 8th: vs. Haughton
  • Friday, September 15th: at Kaplan
  • Friday, September 22nd: vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee
  • Friday, September 29th: North Vermilion
  • Thursday, October 5th: at DeRidder
  • Friday, October 13th: vs. Rayne
  • Friday, October 20th: at Leesville
  • Friday, October 27th: vs. Washington-Marion
  • Friday, November 3rd: at Eunice

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Two-A-Days: LaGrange Gators
Two-A-Days: DeRidder Dragons
Two-A-Days: DeRidder Dragons
Two-A-Days: DeRidder Dragons
Two-A-Days: Leesville Wampus Cats
Two-A-Days: Leesville Wampus Cats