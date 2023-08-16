Two-A-Days: LaGrange Gators

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange Gators head into the 2023 season with a new sense of hope, as year one Head Coach Idaibi Ogbanga has a belief that this team can reset the culture and take a leap from their 1-9 finish last season.

“The Lake Charles community can expect this team to work hard and not give up, it’s going to be very gritty, very aggressive, and we set the tempo, we don’t care who we’re playing, we line up, and we come to compete point blank period,” said Coach Ogbanga. “We want to give the fans something to cheer about, the turnout this summer has been great and it’s amazing to see what happens if you actually put in hard work. and so I’m just very excited about where this team is going.”

Coach Ogbanga is a LaGrange alum that played football at the school, and the players seem to have an immense level of respect for him because of that. That experience is helping the player buy into the new philosophy that is being set for this season.

“Coach has really as he came in asked us what our expectations are for this season and we just told him, and he’s really just been the backbone for all of us, and we couldn’t ask for a better coach honestly, there’s just a change in the atmosphere and we are just buying in and it’s all coming together,” said senior Isaiah Lewis.

“This team is very excited and we’re ready to make a statement like we have something to prove this year, we’re just all about our business, we’ve been doing early mornings and just stayed here to get extra lifts in, and there is just a lot of great momentum,” said senior Francis Turner.

LaGrange 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Barbe

Friday, September 8th: vs. Haughton

Friday, September 15th: at Kaplan

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Catholic of Pointe Coupee

Friday, September 29th: North Vermilion

Thursday, October 5th: at DeRidder

Friday, October 13th: vs. Rayne

Friday, October 20th: at Leesville

Friday, October 27th: vs. Washington-Marion

Friday, November 3rd: at Eunice

