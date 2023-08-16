50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Trees across SWLA struggling through hot, dry weather

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s hot and we all grab for a glass of water often, but have you ever thought about how a tree is surviving in these extreme heat conditions?

Some may overlook the amount of water needed for a tree to survive, but in actuality, the amount of water varies between trees.

“A 20-inch tree could be drinking 60 to 100 gallons a day easily with proper rainfall, a tree like the Sallier Oak could drink 800 to 1,000 gallons with proper rainfall, so when there is not proper rainfall and it dries out the tree begins to shut down,” Retired certified arborist Jerry Robertson said.

Robertson said the current weather conditions around Southwest Louisiana are hurting the trees.

“An extended period of really hot weather and then we’ve had no rain, so the soil has been drying out and the trees have been in, it’s called, transpiration, and they’ve been evaporating the water they have through their leaves, so the tissue within the trees are drying out and the roots are drying out, so the trees are losing their elasticity and their food production,“ Robertson said.

If you see your tree struggling in this drought, he recommends getting a fan sprinkler.

“But as far as the tree is concerned, the root is the life of the tree. Most people like their grass around their tree, but grass is an competitor of the water available for the roots. The best thing you can do right now in a drought condition, stress soil condition and roots are drying out, would be to get a fan sprinkler, not a soaker hose, but get the old fashioned fan sprinkler,” Robertson said.

Robertson also recommends not parking your car under a tree.

“The weight of your vehicle compresses the soil and the roots are already dry, you’ll be crushing those roots,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Edgerly-DeQuincy Road to close for repairs
Edgerly-DeQuincy Road to close for repairs
Mix up leave one woman to owe two years worth of back pay on water bills
Mix-up leaves Lake Charles woman owing two years of back pay on water bills
DeRidder man accused of raping child
SWLA teen takes 2nd in national mullet competition
SWLA teen takes 2nd in national mullet competition