Trees across SWLA struggling through hot, dry weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s hot and we all grab for a glass of water often, but have you ever thought about how a tree is surviving in these extreme heat conditions?

Some may overlook the amount of water needed for a tree to survive, but in actuality, the amount of water varies between trees.

“A 20-inch tree could be drinking 60 to 100 gallons a day easily with proper rainfall, a tree like the Sallier Oak could drink 800 to 1,000 gallons with proper rainfall, so when there is not proper rainfall and it dries out the tree begins to shut down,” Retired certified arborist Jerry Robertson said.

Robertson said the current weather conditions around Southwest Louisiana are hurting the trees.

“An extended period of really hot weather and then we’ve had no rain, so the soil has been drying out and the trees have been in, it’s called, transpiration, and they’ve been evaporating the water they have through their leaves, so the tissue within the trees are drying out and the roots are drying out, so the trees are losing their elasticity and their food production,“ Robertson said.

If you see your tree struggling in this drought, he recommends getting a fan sprinkler.

“But as far as the tree is concerned, the root is the life of the tree. Most people like their grass around their tree, but grass is an competitor of the water available for the roots. The best thing you can do right now in a drought condition, stress soil condition and roots are drying out, would be to get a fan sprinkler, not a soaker hose, but get the old fashioned fan sprinkler,” Robertson said.

Robertson also recommends not parking your car under a tree.

“The weight of your vehicle compresses the soil and the roots are already dry, you’ll be crushing those roots,” he said.

