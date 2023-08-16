50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - August 15, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 15, 2023.

Angelia Nicole Laughlin, 45, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; failure to obey traffic laws while on a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Lee Utz, 49, Sulphur: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges).

Blake Ryan Guidry, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Christopher Don Gill, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

John Charles Leblanc, 50, Lafayette: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Isaac Joseph Foxall, 43, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Dale Smith, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Natasha Renee McCullough, 46, Domestic abuse.

Damin Joseph Foytlin, 40, Sulphur: Failure to obey traffic laws while on a bicycle; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Parris Lee Vital, 38, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

