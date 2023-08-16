50/50 Thursdays
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A funeral service for KPLC’s beloved meteorologist Ben Terry will begin at 1:30 p.m. at University Baptist Church.

KPLC will live stream the service on this webpage, on our Facebook page, and on our Roku, Firestick and AppleTV apps.

We will begin the live stream at 1 p.m. with a memorial video.

If live streaming on Roku, Firestick or AppleTV, add the “KPLC 7News” channel, then choose the “SkyCam & Breaking News” stream.

To watch funeral services for Ben Terry on KPLC's Roku, Firestick, or AppleTV apps, choose the...
To watch funeral services for Ben Terry on KPLC's Roku, Firestick, or AppleTV apps, choose the "SkyCam & Breaking News" feed.(KPLC)

Ben Terry, KPLC’s longtime Sunrise meteorologist, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lake Charles. He was 40.

After Wednesday’s funeral service, a more private service will be held in his hometown in Mississippi, where he will be laid to rest.

You can read Ben’s obituary HERE.

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023(Chris Brennan)

