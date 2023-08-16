Nights Out Initiative: It’s for the birds!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Louisiana is in the Mississippi flyway migratory path - that means millions of birds flying south for the winter pass through our area. Most fly at night to avoid predators and other reasons. But artificial lights can cause dire consequences for them. That’s why the “Lights Out Initiative” is starting in Louisiana.

The painted bunting is one of the millions of neotropical birds that fly through Louisiana each year. The state’s vast wetlands, forests and coastline serve as critical stops along the birds’ route. Artificial light can be a catastrophic hazard as they come through as vice president of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation Charles Williams explains.

“They become confused by all the lights. They run into buildings, they run into towers, they run into the big open picture window of your house. It might have a plant sitting behind it. They think it’s a plant they can fly to but in it but there’s glass in between them and the plant and they die in many cases, " said Williams.

Now, the first ever “Lights Out Initiative” in Louisiana encourages residents and businesses to turn off bright or excessive lighting at night starting now until November 15th.

“This is the third leading cause of bird deaths in North America and we’re trying to encourage people to reduce the nighttime lighting, from 11 p.m. To 6 a.m. Through this period to reduce the carnage of deaths from this cause,” he said.

Williams says the small neotropical birds are especially vulnerable. He says hundreds of birds were once killed flying into a sky scraper with floodlights.

“One office building in Galveston, Texas once killed over 400 birds in a single night when there was an adverse set of conditions,” said Williams.

It’s estimated one billion birds die each year by colliding with windows.

